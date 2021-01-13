Palmdale to present general plan land use alternative

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will virtually present Palmdale’s preferred land use alternative as part of the General Plan Update process and is inviting the community to provide input.

The preferred land use alternative incorporated favored components from each of the three initial concepts and fine tunes ideas and input from the public, stakeholder groups, General Plan Advisory Committee, and Palmdale’s decision makers. The Palmdale General Plan Update will serve as a 25-year guide for growth and development and will provide guidance for land use, economic growth, open space, conservation, affordable housing, and employment.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, an online survey will be available for the public to explore the preferred alternative and provide feedback and comments. The survey will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.Palmdale2045.org.

The next General Plan Advisory Committee Meeting will be live streamed through a link on www.Palmdale2045.org on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public for viewing and participation.

The public is also invited to participate in a live online presentation with city staff and the project team on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments on the preferred land use alternative on the live platform. The registration link is available on the project website at www.Palmdale2045.org.

In addition, the live presentation audio will be available for listening only by dialing 1-669-900-6833, webinar ID 996-5403-8457, access code 2045. To hear the presentation in Spanish, call 1-872-240-3212, access code 249-503-509. Comments and questions can be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-241-8994 during the meeting. Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

“The foundation for creating a great general plan is having solid community engagement,” said Palmdale Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton. “We encourage our residents, businesses, and stakeholders to be a part of shaping the future of Palmdale.”

Visit the project website at Palmdale2045.org to access all online meeting links and materials. For more information, contact Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200 or email generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

