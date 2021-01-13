Dog owners warned about Midwestern Pet Food recall after 70 deaths

LANCASTER – Local dog owners and those across the United States are being warned to avoid several dog food products from Midwestern Pet Foods that are being recalled after at least 70 canines died, possibly as a result of ingesting dangerous levels of toxins in the company’s products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating potentially fatal levels of aflatoxins in Midwestern Pet Foods products, which officials have linked to the deaths of more than 70 dogs and the illnesses of 80 others. Aflatoxins are poisonous carcinogens produced by certain molds that grow in soil, decaying vegetation, hay and grains.

“Until recently, throughout our long history, we’ve never had a product recall,” the company said in a statement released Tuesday. “Though still limited in scope, in cooperation with the FDA and out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded the voluntary recall to include additional corn- containing lot codes of Sportmix, Pro Pac Originals, Splash, Sportstrail, and Nunn Better dry dog and cat foods produced in our Oklahoma Kitchen with an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022.”

The following brands are being recalled:

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk

Pro Pac Performance Puppy

Splash Fat Cat 32%

Nunn Better Maintenance

Sportstrail 50

Sportmix Original Cat 15

Sportmix Original Cat 31

Sportmix Maintenance 44

Sportmix Maintenance 50

Sportmix High Protein 50

Sportmix Energy Plus 44

Sportmix Energy Plus 50

Sportmix Stamina 44

Sportmix Stamina 50

Sportmix Bite Size 40

Sportmix Bite Size 44

Sportmix High Energy 44

Sportmix High Energy 50

Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5

Sportmix Premium Puppy 33

“As of January 11, 2021, FDA is aware of more than 70 pets that have died and more than 80 pets that are sick after eating Sportmix pet food,” the federal agency said. “Not all of these cases have been officially confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning through laboratory testing or veterinary record review. This count is approximate and may not reflect the total number of pets affected. This is an ongoing investigation. Case counts and the scope of this recall may expand as new information becomes available.”

Midwestern Pet Foods is based in Evansville, Indiana, but the company’s products are sold online and at pet stores nationwide.

