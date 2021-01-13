America’s Job Center to hold Class A driver recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment event for Class A drivers on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Positions are for two locations and will start as soon as possible in Canyon Country and Lancaster. Registration is available at https://truck_driver_event.eventbrite.com .

Requirements include 6+ months of driving experience, must be 21 and over, have a clean driving record, be able to pass the DOT physical and drug screening, and be willing to work weekends and holidays. Candidates must be reliable and fast learners.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

For more information, call Lidia Gaxiola at 661-917-2968 or email Lgaxiola@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

