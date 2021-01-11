Woman struck, killed while trying to cross street in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A woman in her 50s was struck and killed by an SUV Sunday night while trying to cross the street in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 6:12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, on 20th Street West, south of Avenue I, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Ford Escape was traveling northbound on 20th Street West. The driver of the Ford Escape struck a female adult (pedestrian) who was walking across 20th Street West,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was in her 50s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, but speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision, sheriff’s officials said.

“The driver of the Ford Escape did not appear to be under the influence. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor with the pedestrian,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff ‘s Station at 661-948-8466.