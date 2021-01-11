Remote court attendance now available for public, media

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Superior Court cases are remotely accessible beginning Monday to members of the public, attorneys and media representatives, the presiding judge announced.

“We are implementing this new tool as part of our ongoing effort to ensure public access during the pandemic and to enforce social distancing requirements in Los Angeles County courthouses,” Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said in a statement.

The court is strongly urging attorneys and other interested parties to use the remote, listen-only option in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It requires users to create an ID and password and then register for remote access to each hearing individually. Attorneys can use their existing court ID and password.

Court rules prohibit recording or broadcasting any proceedings without written authorization, and no such authorization will be granted for remote participants, according to the court’s statement.

Because not everyone has the technology to participate via the online remote system, a limited number of courtroom seats will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis for in-person attendance. Members of the public must obtain prior approval via email.

The technology is listen-only, but witnesses and others who need to participate in hearings can inquire about attending remotely via Webex and LACourtConnect.

Users can sign up for the new system or find out how to arrange for in- person attendance at http://www.lacourt.org/newsmedia/ui/CourtroomSeating.aspx.

