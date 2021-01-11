Palmdale receives $50K SoCalGas grant

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has received a $50,000 Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Planning grant to update the city’s FEMA-approved Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP). The grant was accepted at the Palmdale City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The winning applications were selected from across Southern and Central California by an advisory panel of planning and sustainability experts from the Los Angeles Regional Collaborative for Climate Action and Sustainability (LARC) and the American Planning Association-California Chapter (APA-California). Recipients were chosen based on their proposal’s emphasis on collaboration among various agencies, first responders and utilities; addressing vulnerabilities in disadvantaged communities; and benefits beyond resiliency, such as to public health, air quality, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and the economy. Palmdale was one of three grant recipients that included the cities of Anaheim and Compton.

“Our infrastructure continues to support the growth of renewables like wind and solar, as well as renewable gas to help reach the states’ climate goals,” said Jawaad Malik, SoCalGas vice president of strategy, sustainability and chief environmental officer. “The climate resiliency and adaptation grants will help kickstart many new projects across Southern California, allowing local communities to prepare for risks from climate change.”

“As Palmdale moves forward to meet and comply with both state and federal environmental regulations, this grant will help us identify and prioritize the concrete and innovative projects we will need as we grow,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Our LHMP will offer an up-to-date and comprehensive assessment of the risk and vulnerability from natural hazards to the city’s critical facilities, infrastructure, economy, and population, while helping to identify the projects needed to mitigate the identified hazards.”

“Kudos to staff for pursuing the funding for this important part of our city’s future,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “This grant will help us produce an updated plan to help focus on key implementable climate adaptation projects and through a robust public engagement process, will reflect the needs and priorities of our community as we work towards a secure and sustainable future.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

