Emergency Field Hospital for COVID-19 patients opening in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization, is preparing to open an Emergency Field Hospital in Lancaster to care for people suffering from COVID-19. A Disaster Assistance Response Team is already on the ground, with more personnel coming in the next couple days, the organization announced on its website Monday.

Unloading and setup has begun, and the mobile unit of 50-plus beds will receive patients in the parking lot of Antelope Valley Hospital. Patients treated at this site will be limited to those who are COVID-positive but do not need the support of a ventilator, according to Samaritan’s Purse.

“Here in Lancaster, at Antelope Valley Hospital, the rooms and the wards are completely overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The doctors and nurses themselves can’t get a reprieve,” said Edward Graham, assistant to the vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan’s Purse. “There’s no break, they don’t see the end of this and they’ve asked for help—along with the community leaders, the mayor, and the church leadership here.”

“Please pray for our teams as they set up the hospital and ready it to receive patients. Please pray for those who are sick with the coronavirus and for our local medical partner as we work together to help save lives during this deadly pandemic,” the organization said on its website.

