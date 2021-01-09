Man killed, child critically injured in Quartz Hill crash

QUARTZ HILL – A driver died and a child was hospitalized in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Quartz Hill area Friday night, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 10:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, near the intersection of Avenue L and 40th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult driving a Honda Accord was westbound on Avenue L when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided into the northwest shopping center plaza sign and eventually rolled over into the Chase Bank parking lot,” the news release states.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics provided aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The female child in the vehicle was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive, according to sheriff’s officials. The age of the child and name of the victim were not disclosed.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed appears to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff ‘s Station at 661-948-8466.

