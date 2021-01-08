Op-ed: Kevin McCarthy and Mike Garcia must resign

By Daniel Lagomarsino, Quartz Hill resident
Like millions of other Americans, I am still trying to reckon with what happened in Washington D.C. on January 6th, when the Constitutionally mandated certification of Electoral College results was interrupted by a domestic terror attack.
Make no mistake, this was a terrorist attack. In the days since, we have seen funny Tik Tok videos and memes produced that make light of some of the more ridiculous participants. Do not let this dilute the facts. There is photographic evidence of men entering the Capitol with guns and zip tie restraints, while other terrorists erected gallows near the compromised building. Additional guns and a crate of Molotov cocktails were recovered later. Three pipe bombs had to be removed and safely detonated. Five people died, among them a Capitol police officer whom the terrorist killed by bashing his head with a fire extinguisher.
This horrifying event is made all the more troubling when we realize that those who incited the attack are elected officials, with whom we have entrusted our nation’s safety.
These instigators of terror did so by continually insisting that there was ample evidence to object to the certification of the Electoral College results even after more than 60 court cases in front of some 90 justices, the individual states in question, and even the President’s hand selected Attorney General determined that widespread voter fraud did not occur.
These instigators of terror knew that they were supporting lies which attacked the bedrock of our democracy, and determined that it was appropriate to continue their support. I’m sure they had their reasons to support lies. I’m sure those reasons don’t matter now.
The list of those responsible for inciting the violence that killed five Americans includes the President, over a dozen Republican Senators, and a majority of the Republican Party’s House of Representatives members, including the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who serves the 23rd Congressional District from Lancaster to Bakersfield, and Mike Garcia who serves the 25th district that includes the rest of the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita, and out to Simi Valley.
These men must resign. They have violated their sacred oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States by supporting Donald Trump’s treacherous efforts to overturn the results of a fair election. Again, no evidence has been found to suggest that voter fraud took place on any type of significant scale and neither of the congressmen mentioned have provided any even though they were adamant that enough existed to support their objection to election results.
This objection breathed life into the lie for millions of Americans, and cleared the path for the terrorist attack to occur on our nation’s Capitol. This places the carnage, blood shed, and loss of life squarely at the feet of these objectors. I hope all good Americans residing in California’s 23rd and 25th congressional districts who seek justice will join me in calling for the resignations of Mike Garcia and Kevin McCarthy, who have failed our country in such a tragic and historic way.
26 comments for "Op-ed: Kevin McCarthy and Mike Garcia must resign"
Peggy says
Not hard figuring out democrats. We can predict exactly how a democrat will react. To anything.
Archetypic democrat hypocrisy, last summer, out one side of his mouth, this Lagomarsino fellow ditto’d sentiment referring to inner-city ANTIFA uprisings, “the summer of love.” Six months later, out the other side of his mouth, call the whaaaambulance:
“… WARNING! WARNING! TERROR! TERROR! TERROR!”
One thing in particular democrats are consistent on: career criminal George Floyd dies of cardiac arrest, democrats respond, applauding ANTIFA, as they loot small business, burn them into bankruptcy. Capitol police gun Ashli Bittle down like a dog, once again they applaud.
Only thing democrats love, more than their blood-lust? They’ve got themselves a sweet-tooth, tearing unborn infants from the womb.
They like it —
Barbi says
… if you please, give a head’s up if the AV Times is now a democrat publication. We’ll not bother you, again –
Matt says
As everyone should be after what happened. See ya……..Bye bye……
Mike says
It is, so stop bothering us. SCRAM! And take your MAGA hat with you.
Samantha says
This comment is illustrative how unhinged, how far off the rails democrats are.
Alfredo says
… I know Barbi. She isn’t MAGA. She’s a Reagan Democrat, having voted twice for Barack Obama.
Loam says
It’s a very convenient partisan argument to say that people who don’t agree with you must resign. If the only evidence you have is that a politician supported the idea of investigating allegations of voting irregularities, then you ask nothing short of controlling everything’s freedom of speech.
Really, you start with statements supporting investigations and jump to “instigators of terror”. How about you just try to vote them out?
J says
Garcia needs to resign because he didn’t represent his district. He won his district by 333 votes. He didn’t represent us when he voted to help Trump overturn election results while Trump lost our district by over 10 percentage point. That’s why he needs to resign! As for McCarthy, he should’ve acted like a leader (instead of Bud kissing Trump loyalist) and guided his caucus to do the right thing to carry out their constitutional duty. He failed his party and the county.
Elisa Frias says
I agree completely. Leaders are supposed to have courage, and yet both of these “leaders” spinelessly followed Trump and echoed his lies. Perhaps they thought it would benefit their political careers to do so. But Congressmen must honor their oaths more than their own ambition. They did not have the guts to stand for the truth or the Constitution, and the fire they helped ignite burned to its inevitable conclusion on the 6th – a full scale assault on our elections and our country. The only honorable thing they could do now is resign.
Gilbert says
They are traitors to democracy and our republic government system. Theyll do anything to keep power, even if it means destroying it all. They need to resign for the traitors they are.
Trish Bogna says
Thank you Daniel for so concisely summing up the hell that has been Trump, McCarthy and Garcia (among many other Republicans) who used the excuse that ‘they have the right to investigate possible election fraud’. It HAS been asked and answered! Trump’s own appointee, Chris Krebs, (whom he hired for cybersecurity for the election), stated that (paraphrase), ‘This is the most safe and secure election ever held’. Trump promptly fired him for telling the truth. They took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and failed miserably. McCarthy and Garcia need to resign. I pray that we as a Nation can come together to heal, tho I feel there is more danger to come.
Lisa says
Bravo, well written opinion piece and I couldn’t agree with you more. Project Lincoln is here to help make their resignations a reality. #thelincolnproject
KAY E says
Kevin McCarthy is not smart enough to represent California, so Trump has completely managed Kevin M’s every move for last 4 years. SOMEONE GOOD RUN AGAINST Kevin McCarthy please
Monica says
They must be forced to resign for they did not hold the oath. Those that think they shouldn’t are just part of the problem with the government and Trump supports!!!
David Miller says
We need to have forensics done on the Dominion machines before asking anyone to resign, this election was stolen, just doing recounts don’t cut it.
KAY says
oh give me a break and turn off Fox. Dominion Machines issue is asked and answered, David, move on
Su says
All cases already investigated by law enforcement and ruled by courts and judges (many appointed by Trump). Aides, cabinet members are all fleeing WH and admitted that their own polls conducted by Trumpers prior to the election pretty much mirrored the actual election results. Biden got more than 7M votes than your Sore Loser Trump! Get over it and move on!
Mike says
What’s your proof? What’s your source of news and information. Tell us so it can be verified. Either put up or shut up. I could say Trump works for Putin and that’s the reason he sided with Putin over his country’s own intel. I could say his wife posed for nudie pics and doesn’t really like Christmas. I could say Trump is a card-carrying racist. However, without proof, it’s hearsay. So tell us David, what’s your source that the Dominion machines were compromised. What’s your source. You folks make all these claims, yet you refuse to reveal your source of this information. Put up or shut up.
Victor says
We are with you Danny. A thoughtful eye opening read.
Mike says
@Victor If you are with Danny, I hope you have a floatation device because the ship is sinking.
Marsha Neill says
Absolutely they should resign. They took oaths to the Constitution, not to Trump, and they failed. This is surprising in that Garcia is a veteran. He took that same oath in the military. I did too, and am appalled that he has failed in his oath. They both should resign.
Really? says
They didn’t think like you all so they must resign. Typical Liberal response.
StevenR says
If that’s what she wrote, it WOULD be a weak, liberal response. It wasn’t. What IS weak is your interpretation of what she said. I suspect that you didn’t actually read the article, just the headline, which would be the only way your comment would have any validity. These legislators parroted Trump’s comments fanning the flames that weaponized the maniacal Capitol mob. It’s irresponsible, and borders on criminal.
Mike says
They don’t think period. They just continue to march in lockstep with the rest of the mindless robots following each other over a cliff, all in defense of an orange manchild baby having a tantrum because his orang behind lost. Boo-hoo. Typical repuglican response.
StevenR says
I agree strongly. Trump fans seem to have sworn an oath to Trump.
Mike says
That’s because he hates the same people they do.