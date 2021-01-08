Man barricaded in Palmdale residence found dead

PALMDALE – A man who barricaded himself in a residence in the Palmdale Friday morning was found dead in the garage, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 37700 block of Highland Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies and a Special Weapons Team responded to the location around 6:30 a.m. following a report of a domestic dispute.

“LASD Palmdale station personnel along with SEB [Special Enforcement Bureau] gave verbal commands in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender. The suspect did not respond nor surrender to multiple verbal commands,” the news release states.

“After several hours, SEB deployed an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) throughout the house in an attempt to locate the suspect. After a search, the suspect was found deceased in the garage of the residence,” the news release states.

His identity is not being released at this time, sheriff’s officials said. The cause of his death will be determined by the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s department reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

