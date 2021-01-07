Waste Management to host free shred event for Palmdale residents

PALMDALE – In an effort to help Palmdale residents easily dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally safe manner, Waste Management will be hosting a free shred event this Saturday.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Palmdale Landfill, located at 1200 West City Ranch Road. This event is open to Palmdale residents, and proof of residency required.

“Residents may dispose of up to five banker boxes. Please ensure all provided documents and boxes are free of binders, paper clips, plastic sleeves, and metal butterfly clips. No commercial waste will be accepted,” Waste Management officials said in a news release.

Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. For more information, contact Waste Management customer service at 661-947-7197.

[Information via news release from Waste Management of Antelope Valley.]

–