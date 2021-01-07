Palmdale earns Excellence in IT Practices award

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale earned an Excellence in IT Practices award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC) in recognition of its quality information technology practices.

The Excellence in IT Practices Award is intended to foster and recognize outstanding governance and operation practices. The award recognizes achievement in information technology practices that have met or exceeded local government standards. The submission and evaluation process requires the submission of a detailed questionnaire that examines the practices across 10 different subject areas. Palmdale received Achievements in IT Practices awards from MISAC in 2018 and 2019.

“Congratulations to the city of Palmdale for being selected as a recipient of this prestigious award,” wrote 2020 MISAC Awards Committee Chairman Bryon Horn in a letter to the city of Palmdale. “The award signifies that your agency met or exceeded MISAC standards in the technology-focused areas of budget and strategic planning, purchasing, operations and staffing, customer satisfaction, internet, project management, professional development and training, disaster preparation and recovery, policies and procedures, security, and GIS.”

“Our IT department does an outstanding job of serving our community and our staff by providing the best possible technologies and accessible user experiences,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Their hard work and dedication truly make a positive difference in the many facets of our operations. Also, thanks to the support of our City Council, we have been able to make technology a priority in our mission to build a great community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

MISAC is comprised of public agency information technology professionals working throughout California. MISAC promotes the understanding and strategic use of information technology within local government agencies through sharing of best practices. In carrying out its mission, the organization focuses on four key components: relationships, member resources, education/professional development and advocacy.

For more information on MISAC, call 888-960-7570, email info@misac.org, or visit www.misac.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

