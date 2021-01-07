Man struck, killed by vehicle in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man walking in the traffic lane was struck and killed by a vehicle in Palmdale Wednesday evening, authorities said.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, on 10th Street West, just south of Avenue N-8, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a male, 25 years old, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet as the sole occupant. The Chevrolet was driving north in the #2 lane of 10th Street West and collided with a male pedestrian who was walking north in the #2 lane of 10th Street West,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Routine traffic was shut down on 10th Street West, between Avenue O and Avenue N, until approximately about 1 1 p.m. to allow for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

–