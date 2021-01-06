Princess cancels vacation voyages through May 14

SANTA CLARITA – Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced Wednesday that vacation cancellations will be extended through May 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We appreciate the patience from our loyal guests and travel advisers as we work to meet the health and safety requirements for our return to service,” Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said. “We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service, and we are eager to see our guests back on board to create summertime memories.”

Previously, the company had planned to pause all departures on ships globally through March 31.

Guests currently booked on canceled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable future cruise credit equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus representing 25% of that fare. Guests also can request a full refund.

Princess, which is part of Carnival Corp., will — in the meantime — continue to prepare to meet the Framework for Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the further introduction, transmission and spread of COVID-19, according to company officials.

Port of Los Angeles officials are monitoring the pandemic and working with the CDC, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and other agencies.

Ninety-three cruises, which account for more than 70% of cruises that were scheduled to visit the Port of Los Angeles in 2020, were canceled due to the pandemic, amounting to a nearly $100 million estimated loss in economic activity on the L.A. waterfront, according to port officials.

Princess Cruises operates a fleet of 15 ships that normally carry about 2 million guests each year to 380 destinations. For details about the cancellations, visit the Princess website.

