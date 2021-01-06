Palmdale traffic operation near Pearblossom Hwy construction zone nets 51 citations

PALMDALE – Fifty-one citations were issued Tuesday during a traffic enforcement operation in Palmdale, authorities announced.

The operation was conducted by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Unit — its first operation of 2021, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The operation was formulated to target traffic issues surrounding the construction zone on Pearblossom Highway… The operation lasted four hours and focused primarily on motorist driving around ‘road closed’ signs and barriers used to block traffic from construction zones,” the news release states.

“There are numerous detour arrows and K-rails that block the construction zones. Due to civilians ignoring these signs and barriers, an operation was established. Not only to protect the roads under construction, but to protect the construction workers,” the news release continues.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials are advising the public that even though the road is mostly paved, it is still not open to drive on. They said motorists should follow the detour signs established or take an alternate route to get to their destination.

“Our motor units will continue to monitor this area and issue citations as needed,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

For more information on the Pearblossom Highway rebuild project, visit www.PearblossomRebuild.com, call 855-211-2200, or email info@PearblossomRebuild.com. To receive email updates, text PEARBLOSSOM to 22828.

Previous related story: Pearblossom Highway rebuild project wrapping up

–