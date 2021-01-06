L.A. County Development Authority launches webinar program to help businesses

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Development Authority announced Wednesday it is launching a webinar program to help businesses navigate economic uncertainty amid COVID-19 and prepare for a post-pandemic economy.

The series of webinars offering support and resources will begin on Jan. 12, according to LACDA officials.

The BizHelp Program is in collaboration with three local technical assistance providers — Acelera Advisory Group, the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment and the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation.

The groups will host webinars on securing financial resources, operating post-pandemic, understanding basics in accounting and bookkeeping and improving business owners’ credit.

“Local small businesses in the County of Los Angeles continue to face obstacles when it comes to securing resources,” Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis said. “By lifting up this sector, we can spur innovation, bring back jobs, preserve community character, encourage development and ensure generational prosperity.”

Business operators have to register to participate in the program. Registration and further information is available at bizhelp.lacda.org.

–