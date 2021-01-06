AV legislators condemn storm on U.S. Capitol

As supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Antelope Valley Congressional representatives denounced the violence.

“This is not the American way. This is not who we are. We must return to democratic discussion and debate, not violence and lawlessness,” tweeted Rep. Mike Garcia of California’s 25th Congressional District, which stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.

“What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop,” tweeted House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Lancaster.

McCarthy reportedly told the president to “calm individuals down.”

“I’ve already talked to the president,” MCarthy told Fox News. “I called him. I think we need to make a statement, make sure that we can calm individuals down.”

The unrest began shortly after Trump spoke to hundreds of supporters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was set to certify the Nov. 3 election results and proclaim Democrat Joe Biden as the victor.

Trump has vociferously insisted that voter fraud led to his defeat in the election, though his multiple legal challenges in various states have been rejected due to lack of evidence. Officials in states across the country, including the Republican election officials in the battleground state of Georgia, have flatly denied any impropriety in the election.

As Trump supporters marched through the streets of Washington, D.C., the group made its way to the Capitol complex, clashing with Capitol Police and ultimately breaching the building, entering the seat of Democracy without any security screening. The Senate and House chambers were cleared as police tried to restore order.

Trump took to Twitter in response to the insurrection, tweeting: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful… No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Wednesday afternoon Trump released a Twitter video calling on protestors to leave the Capitol. “You have to go home now. We have to have peace,” Trump said. [View the video below]

Protests also took place in Los Angeles County. Dozens of Trump supporters rallied in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning outside City Hall. Holding flags and carrying signs reading “Stop the Steal,” protestors stood along Spring Street while others circled the area in their vehicles. Organizers of the event said 15 “patriotic organizations” were taking part in the demonstration “to demand the integrity and justice of the Nov. 3 election.”