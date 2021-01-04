Op-ed: Congressman Garcia: “I have decided to vote to reject some of the states’ electoral votes”

By Rep. Mike Garcia (CA-25)
There is a constitutional inference that the federal legislature (i.e. Congress) is a natural final check for the actions or integrity of the processes at the state legislative levels. Our entire federal republic is based on a system of checks and balances.
While I am a federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination. We need a full forensic audit of several states to ensure all Americans have confidence in our elections.
The events leading up to and the events in the wake of the 2020 election were some of the most divisive and polarizing moments in our Nation’s brief history. As we reach the final step in a constitutional process to certify the Presidential election, I have decided to vote to reject some of the states’ electoral votes.
This decision is not one that I take lightly. I have examined all available evidence in several states currently being disputed, and I have digested the constitutional arguments from both sides of this discussion. We are clearly in the midst of a constitutional collision.
In at least six consequential swing states, state election laws were fundamentally altered by bureaucrats outside of the state legislatures and in contravention of the explicit power granted to those state legislatures by the Federal Constitution.
This is in violation of the Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 and Article 1, section 4 of the Federal Constitution and the processes set forth for directing the selection of electors and managing elections. There is no grey area in this regard.
In this case, the respective state legislatures and attorneys general have failed the nation by allowing such porous and compromised processes and so much doubt to prevail and be left unchecked.
These doubts now fall in the lap of Congress to adjudicate. The dereliction of duty by 6 states was a disservice to both Presidential candidates. And it was an affront on our entire national pride and our founding documents.
I have no blind loyalties to any individuals or political parties. My intent of objecting is not to change the outcome of the election. Fraud needs to be eradicated and is unacceptable regardless of whether it affects the outcome of the election.
I serve and fight for the Constitution. In this case, this means ensuring the integrity of our processes and ensuring that the elections of officials within our Federal Republic remain unassailable and pure. Where there is doubt in the process or in the integrity thereof, we as elected officials and representatives at all levels of government have a moral imperative and, in fact, a constitutional and legal obligation, to demand that we slow down and examine exactly what happened. We must have assurances of election security, and in the end, we may see there was no fraud or at least not enough fraud to affect the outcome. This is also good to know. Right now, we know nothing.
The vote on 6 January is not about Trump versus Biden or left versus right. It is about seeking assured security. Assured security not only for the last election but more importantly for future elections. Assured security in knowing that not only will every legitimate vote be counted, but also that every illegitimate and fraudulent vote will NOT be counted.
Just as we have invested time ensuring foreign actors do not mettle in our elections, it is just as important to ensure we have trust and legitimacy in our systems within our own borders.
Clark says
Great news! It’s now three things Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly agree:
1). communist China has a whole lot more say who sits in the White House, than we do –
2) communist China loves Joe Biden, a whole lot more than they do, President Trump –
3). it’s a whole lot easier rigging elections here in America, than it is, Somalia –
Mrs. Ethyl says
It’s not just Nancy Pelosi’s people caught red handed, having rigged the November 3rd election. It’s the both of them, high ranking Republicans and Democrats (e.g., demo-publicans) with big political favors to repay, acting in collusion to insert Biden, sack president Trump.
Stinger says
Rep. Mike Garcia is a traitor to his oaths, both his military and his oath of office, as well as to over half of his constituents.
RECALL THE TRAITOR IMMEDIATELY!
sally says
The Nancy Pelosi people, blowing a fuse!
Don't fall for it says
This is a perfect example of the resident Communist bots spreading Chinese propaganda to weaken and divide us.
DON’T FALL FOR IT
Barton says
America’s democrat party having sold out to communist China, the only crime Representative Mike Garcia’s can be accused of is, his loyalty to America, first.
Chase says
Agreed, what happened to Republicans upholding States rights? This attempt to disenfranchise voters from having their voices heard and counted is abominable! For shame, Representative Garcia.
Hard Rain says
You are a disgrace to the Constitution, to democracy and to the Hispanic community as a whole. You do not belong in congress. You belong in a 72hour hold. I hope Pelosi doesn’t seat you.
Buddah boy says
Somebody! Quick! Call the whaaambulance!
Vinny says
He’s a hero. The guy’s doing the right thing, overturning a rigged election.
Sanford says
Painfully obvious, Pelosi, McConnell, McCarthy and Schumer got together for a little horse trading, repaying political favors to communist China, pulling a few strings at Dominion dealing President Trump out.
Brian says
You say painfully obvious, but do you have any actual evidence? 60+ lawsuits have been rejected due to utter lack of evidence. Giuliani said the courts should “consider the possibility” of fraud — without actually presenting any evidence (which is generally required in court). If it’s so obvious to you, what actual evidence can you provide that it’s true?
Lawrence says
Crime of the century, greatest heist in the annals of western civilization, evidence on election rigging is overwhelming. Your mainstream media caught, red handed, complicit in affecting the greatest coverup in world history, indeed America’s legislature is not the Lone Ranger with regard to behemoth political favors to repay, to communist China. Most everything (e.g., Yahoo, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Twitter, Facebook) in the Santa Clara Valley, hopelessly subverted, things are so bad here in America, the NBA is more loyal to communist China than they are, America. America’s democrat party sold out to communist China, not a gosh darned thing anyone can do about it…
Joyce says
… things are so bad here in America, the United States legislature prefers certifying a rigged election, than bother themselves exerting the physical energy sufficient, doing the right thing, overturning it –
Lori says
Crime of the century, the greatest heist in human history, the most extensive, complex cover-up since the JFK assassination, could never have happened, Pelosi, McConnell, McCarthy and Schumer not having had their arms elbow deep in this thing.
Orange Man Bad Demented Joe says
It is in the interest of every citizen of this nation that election laws and rules are followed IAW the constitution of the United States of America. No matter who is running for office.
Belinda says
My fellow democrats have buried their heads in the sand, in abject denial, over this election rigging business. That political party no longer represents any main street, here in America.
Babe says
I don’t know what’s happened to those people. Believe it or not, American Democrats were once the most sober, objective, free-thinking people on this planet.
Connie says
I remember, fairness was particularly important to the democrats. They used to be fair.
Rudy says
It isn’t their fault. Democrat people have been brainwashed, by mainstream and social media.
Bonnie says
This Republican Mike Garcia fellow seemed like decent, trustworthy, sensible guy most anybody could get behind. Just looking what’s happened to current face of the Democratic party — Pelosi, the Obamas, the Clinton’s, Schiff, Waters, Newsom, Garcetti, Schumer, Biden, Feinstein, Harris? Career politicians, the most of them corrupt, incompetent, whom no objective, free thinking individual could possibly relate. What happened to the Democratic Party?
Jorge says
This guy is saying this *after* Trump’s tape? Unbelievable.
He doesn’t even represent a ruby-red degenerate district. So this is all his natural inner degenerate.
Victor says
Absolutely disgusting. First and foremost he’s a CA congressman and should be focused on CA constituents, not worrying about the charade playing out with Trump and his attempt to become dictator. 60+ lawsuits have been filed and ejected due to an absolute lack of evidence. Now Trump gets caught threatening the Georgia Secretary of State if he didn’t “find” votes (resorting to literally begging toward the end of the call). Garcia is just playing games and not looking out for the interests of his constituents.
LISA says
Victor is correct. Thankfully this charade will be over by January 20, 2021, when Joseph R. Biden is sworn in as POTUS. The votes of 81 million patriots determined the outcome of the presidential election in a fair election. I didn’t cast my vote for Garcia and this is a reminder why.
Left California says
Are you part of the same group who believes that hundreds upon hundreds of thousand of maskless protesters and rioters in CA don’t spread covid and that only trump supporters in conservative states spread covid ? Did you get that same news from the people telling you there was no election fraud ? My guess is yes. If you believe there was no fraud than you do not understand how democracy works. Our system is built for the best cheaters to get the best results, Dur. Your team just cheated better than the other team , I mean it should have been a no brainer with 5 liberal news channels vs 1 conservative news channel. I thought y’all would have one by way more but it goes to show , America still wants to be America not amerikastan!
Brian says
COVID spreaders at protests is a completely separate issue from voter fraud and Trump trying to overturn a valid election. Whataboutism has nothing to do with this. All Trump’s lawsuits have been tossed because of an utter lack of evidence. Just because Trump said there was fraud doesn’t make it true. Did you not hear his call with Raffensperger begging for him to “find” the votes? Where do you think the attempted fraud actually lies? He was literally threatening Raffensperger, in what will likely result in even more charges against him. Wake up and stop supporting this conman!
Sammy boy says
You’d have to be drop dead stupid, your head buried mighty deep in mainstream media’s sandbox to delude yourselves to such extent, someone would had to have tossed your remote, yanked your modems, pinned that television of yours, 24/7-365, to CNN or MSNBC, to ever believe America would actually vote, Joseph Biden for president. Much less Kamala Harris.
Big Joe says
Don’t worry, Sammy boy. We voted for Biden and he won in a landslide
Claire says
Don’t be so hard on yourself Sammy. If you have a car, you can drive around and practice “primal scream” therapy. That’s President Biden and Vice President Harris to you, so respect the vote.
Alfredo says
The number 1 problem here in America: communist China’s subversion of America’s mainstream media –
America’s number 2 problem: communist China’s subversion of America’s legislature –
America’s number 3 problem: communist China’s subversion of America’s social media –
America’s most immediate area of concern: communist China’s subversion of election integrity here in America –
The question of the day: have you been brainwashed to such extent, you are no longer capable of basic, fundamental pattern recognition?
Lilly says
No matter how theoretically impeccable you may be? No matter how airtight, bulletproofed solid your evidence? Brainwashed beyond reason, by mainstream media, you will make no impression upon the Democrat people, whatsoever. They believe what they believe. Period. That’s that.