Assault suspect, passenger arrested following Lancaster pursuit

LANCASTER – A man suspected of committing several assaults with a deadly weapon and his passenger were arrested Saturday evening following a short pursuit in Lancaster that resulted in a crash, authorities said.

The chain of events started about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, when sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by the suspect at a vacant field off of 15th Street West and Avenue J-8 but instead of getting out, he drove off, said Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The pursuit was short and ended with the suspect crashing into another vehicle at 15th Street West and Avenue J, Hoyt said.

The suspect ran away but was quickly caught, the lieutenant said. He was arrested for suspicion of committing “several assaults with a firearm,” Hoyt said. The female passenger was arrested on a felony no bail warrant. Their names were not immediately released.

There were two people inside the car into which the suspect crashed, Hoyt said. The driver suffered a broken wrist and the passenger sustained a concussion. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

