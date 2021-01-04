America’s Job Center to hold property management virtual recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment this Thursday for a property management company currently hiring for positions in the Santa Clarita/Canyon Country area.

The recruitment event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Interested persons must register on Eventbrite at https://property_management.eventbrite.com by Jan 6.

Available positions include leasing associate, painter, service manager, bookkeeper, customer care specialist, service technician, housekeeping, and grounds technician. Qualifications include minimum two years of professional experience, a high school diploma or GED, and must pass a drug test and a background check.

Qualified candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov. For more information, contact Laura Evans at 818-370-1206 or email levans@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

