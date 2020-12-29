Proceeds from state cannabis tax go to fight against impaired driving

LOS ANGELES – About $27 million from the state’s tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis products is now available to help communities combat impaired driving, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

“These grants represent an opportunity for the CHP to work collaboratively with local traffic safety stakeholders to strategically address impaired driving issues while making California’s roadways a safer place to travel,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.

The California Office of Traffic Safety reported on its website that 42% of drivers killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2018 who were tested were positive for legal and illegal drugs. The CHP will award grants to eligible law enforcement agencies and toxicology laboratories in Southern California and throughout the state, CHP officials said.

Applications will be accepted Jan. 7 through Feb. 23 for programs starting July 1, 2021, officials said.

The CHP will hold a virtual workshop January 6 for potential grant applicants. Information is available under 2021 Request for Application on the CHP’s website.

