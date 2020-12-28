Man killed in Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER – A man was found stabbed to death in a Lancaster intersection late Sunday night, authorities said.

The discovery was made around 11:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the intersection of 13th Street West and Avenue H-14, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Homicide detectives were called to conduct a crime scene investigation. No further information was released as of Monday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 40’s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

