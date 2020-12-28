2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 138

ANTELOPE ACRES – Two passengers were killed Sunday when a driver lost control of her pickup truck while trying to pass a vehicle on Highway 138, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 2:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, on SR-138, west of 130th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Christine Roper, 31, of Mojave, was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup eastbound on SR-138 when she “attempted to pass a vehicle traveling the same direction by driving in the westbound lane,” the CHP report states.

Roper veered to the left to avoid crashing into an approaching vehicle and then lost control of her pickup, which overturned, according to the CHP report.

“During the overturn sequence, passengers [Jeremy Sanders, 28, of Lancaster and Renita Pollard, 46, of Pacoima] sustained fatal injuries,” according to the CHP report.

Roper sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment. A third passenger, 19-year-old Garrett Smith of Lancaster, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Rogers at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.