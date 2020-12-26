Pearblossom Highway rebuild project wrapping up

PALMDALE – The Pearblossom Highway Rebuild project is nearing completion, with final striping work occurring on Segments 2 and 3 and final construction and improvements wrapping up on Segment 1.

Work is expected to continue on Segment 1 between 25th St. East and 37th St. East for a few weeks in 2021. For the safety of the project workers and the public, the Segment 1 closure in place at 25th St East will continue during that time. Scheduling of crews and materials is still being finalized but the final schedule will be released as soon as possible.

In addition to completely rebuilding the roadway, the city of Palmdale leveraged this opportunity to include several new safety features including:

Sloped roadway cross section for improved drainage

Widened and paved shoulders

Over 2,000 feet of guardrail installed at edge of pavement near slopes

Higher visibility striping

Center median barrier from 25th St. E. to 30th St. E.

Protected left turn-new signal at 30th St. East intersection

Protective barrier for Barrel Springs Elementary School

ADA Improvements at various intersections

“Years of heavy use by commuters and heavy trucks took its toll on the road, from the top surface to the buried base at the bottom,” said Palmdale Public Works Project Manager Marc Zuber. “This is not just a pavement resurfacing project. The entire subsurface structural section was removed nearly two feet down, and then rebuilt with five different layers of material all the way up to a new riding surface at the top. This complex road was designed and built to ensure it would stand up to the continued heavy use for decades to come.”

“We appreciate your continued patience during this much needed rebuild of this important and highly traveled regional arterial highway,” said Palmdale’s Director of Public Works Chuck Heffernan. “Everyone understands the significant inconvenience over the last six months during the full closure. But once completed, this segment of Pearblossom Highway will be a much safer and long-lasting road.”

For more information, visit www.PearblossomRebuild.com, call 855-211-2200, or email info@PearblossomRebuild.com. To receive email updates, text PEARBLOSSOM to 22828.