Vallarta Supermarkets announces $75K holiday donation to local nonprofits

LANCASTER – Vallarta Supermarkets, one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California, announced Wednesday it will donate $75,000 to local nonprofit organizations serving children, seniors and families this holiday season, including Grace Resources in Lancaster.

“This donation will help organizations continue to help our most vulnerable in the community,” Andrew Lewis, vice president of marketing for Vallarta Supermarkets, said in a statement. “We hope these donations express the gratitude and support we have for all our communities.”

The Vallarta Supermarket Gonzalez Family Foundation previously donated about $150,000 to local charities helping families and seniors who have faced financial hardship throughout the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the chain’s donations to approximately $225,000.

Founded in 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has 52 locations throughout California.

