State auditor ranks Palmdale among cities with lowest risk of fiscal distress in California

PALMDALE – The most recent comprehensive financial analysis by the California State Auditor (CSA) revealed that the city of Palmdale has one of the lowest risks of fiscal distress in California, officials announced Wednesday.
Of the 453 cities that were analyzed, Palmdale came in at the 410th lowest risk, putting it in the top 10 percent of California cities.
As part of the CSA’s high-risk local government audit program, the Auditor has established a process for determining whether a local government agency is at risk of fiscal distress. The CSA made its findings public on a dashboard that ranks the fiscal health of 453 California cities from highest to lowest risk, using ten key financial indicators. The dashboard is available at https://www.auditor.ca.gov/local_high_risk/dashboard-csa.
A statement by California State Auditor Elaine M. Howle, CPA on their website reads, “We recognize that the citizens and the government rely on us to ensure the effective and efficient administration and management of public funds and programs. It is our job to help make sure that California government stays one step ahead. As the State’s independent external auditor, we provide nonpartisan, accurate, and timely assessments of California government’s financial and operational activities in compliance with generally accepted government auditing standards.”
“Being fiscally sound is something our Council has made as a top priority for Palmdale,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Being ranked in the top 10 percent of fiscally strong cities in the state sends a great message to existing and potential new business who are looking to grow or relocate to Palmdale.”
“Thanks to the prudent leadership of our City Council and the commitment they and our staff have to our residents and taxpayers, we are continuing to bring an outstanding level of services and program to our community even in these challenging times,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We will continue to work as good stewards of the public’s money, especially in light of the trust placed in us with the passage of Measure AV. Our commitment to you is that we will continue to be fiscally prudent and transparent in order to deliver the best to our residents, businesses, and visitors.”
For more information, visit https://www.auditor.ca.gov/local_high_risk/dashboard-csa
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
2 comments for "State auditor ranks Palmdale among cities with lowest risk of fiscal distress in California"
Really? says
I guess it is easy to get this recognition in a third world city.
Dave says
Really?
Did you read and comprehend the article? Doesn’t sound like it.
Many thanks to Mayor Jim Ledford for 26 years of building Palmdale despite several severe recessions and nonstop interference from Rex.
Hofbauer came in when things were doing well, drained the rainy day surplus and wanted a tax raise to deal with the current ‘rainy day’.
And, he wants to take credit for it. Really? Oh, that’s you. Hofbauer likely sits on a fence at sunrise like rooster and thinks he caused it.
We’ll see how good he is the next couple years. I doubt he has the skills to lure businesses here like Mayor Ledford did. One look and conversation with Hof and you can imagine what goes through a company CEO’s mind. He’s like a pearl in bottle of Prell shampoo, slowly, slowly drifting downward cause it’s so thick. It’s a very old commercial but the analogy fits.
Now watch Hofbauer reply using an alias telling us he won the election. So did Trump and look where we are. There’s a sucker born every minute and they vote unwisely. Then they blame the losers of the elections for the lousy job their guy did just like Trump voters.
Go over to the Katie Hill article and see them rag on her while Garcia is just a seat warmer in the House of Representatives. That’s all they want it seems.