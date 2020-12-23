LANCASTER – A 37-year-old man was charged with killing an elderly patient last week at Antelope Valley Hospital, where both men were being treated for COVID-19, authorities said.
Jesse Martinez has been charged with murder, a hate crime enhancement, and elder abuse, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which reported that Martinez is scheduled to appear in Antelope Valley Court on Monday, Dec. 28.
The crime occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 17 at AV Hospital, where both men were being treated for COVID-19, the sheriff’s department reported.
“(The victim) was housed in a two-person room inside the hospital with the suspect, who was also there receiving treatment,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “The suspect became upset when the victim started to pray. He then struck the victim with an oxygen tank.”
The 82-year-old victim died the following day, sheriff’s officials said. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
Martinez was arrested on Dec. 17 and booked on suspicion of murder on Dec. 18, with bail set at $1 million, according to LASD inmate records.
The victim and suspect did not know one another, the sheriff’s department reported. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
7 comments for "LASD: COVID-19 patient kills fellow COVID-19 patient in AV Hospital"
Bob Dob says
What a horrible tragedy; This is the worst case scenario when we do not have modern, appropriate healthcare facilities to accommodate mental health patients, instead hospitals are forced to cohort patients with similar conditions in the same room, but in this COVID-19 era, not able to have a single occupancy room to house a mental health patient, because hospitals are filled to capacity… Last election, AV Hospital proposed to build a new state of the art hospital, and the taxpayers said no.
Loam says
I would love to know if the assailant had a criminal background. A person does not normally get upset and hit another patient in the head with an oxygen tank because he was praying.
Maybe the new DA will just blame it on COVID madness and drop all charges?
Pray for Surf says
The victim was the same ethnicity as the perpetrator. Where does the hate crime charge come from?
AV Illegal says
As defined by the FBI, a hate crime is a violent or property crime – such as murder, arson, assault or vandalism – that is “motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”
Loam says
The police charged him with a religion-motivated hate crime from another source. It’s a crime to kill someone but it’s even more of a crime to kill someone because they are religious.
AV'er in Idaho says
The new DA will let him off with a warning. After all… we are all going to die eventually. Pathetic!
Justwondering says
So he was there being treated for covid-19 and they arrest him.and take him to jail? Was he miraculously cured from covid-19 because he was arrested,or did they take him to jail covid positive?!