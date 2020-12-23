Final winners announced in Shop Palmdale program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has selected the week four winners as it wraps up its #TakeOutPalmdale and #ShopPalmdale contest designed to assist local businesses and encourage residents to shop local and support the community during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Week four winners are Alishea Gray – $100 #ShopPalmdale Visa gift card, Taylor Silva – $25 restaurant gift card, Ignacio Frias – $25 restaurant gift card, Spenser Jeffrey – $25 restaurant gift card, Lynn McCurdy – $25 restaurant gift card, and Cheryl Nelson – $25 restaurant gift card. The restaurant gift cards were from Lee Esther’s Cajun & Creole Restaurant, Bionico’s Rios, Lu&Pe Mexican Restaurant and Butler’s Coffee.

Participants were encouraged to post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeOutPalmdale. Winners were randomly selected.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our contest,” said Palmdale Management Analyst Mica Schuler. “Although this was the final week of this contest, look for new programs and giveaways coming the first week of January as Palmdale continues to support all our local businesses through the #ShopPalmdale program.

For more information, contact the Economic Development division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

