Metrolink announces ‘$10 Holiday Ticket’ program

LOS ANGELES – Metrolink announced that its “$10 Holiday Ticket” will be available for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, providing unlimited rides to help travelers get to their essential destinations.

The discounted fare is available through Metrolink’s mobile app or at a contactless Metrolink station ticket machine.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Metrolink will offer its Sunday schedule with service on the Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, 91/Perris Valley and Orange County lines. However, there will be no service on the Ventura County or Riverside lines on these two holidays.

Metrolink will operate regularly scheduled service on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Following Christmas Day, regular Metrolink service resumes on Saturday, Dec. 26, and on Jan. 2 after New Year’s Day.

Also, in response to the cancellation of the Tournament of Roses Parade, Metrolink will not operate early morning trains on either the Antelope Valley Line or the San Bernardino Line as has been offered in previous years on New Year’s Day. Amtrak will suspend the Rail 2 Rail program aboard all Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains between Oceanside and Ventura from Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 28.

During non-blackout dates, the Rail 2 Rail program allows Metrolink Monthly Pass holders along the Orange County and Ventura County line corridors to travel on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains within the station pairs of their pass at no additional charge.

Between Dec. 23 and 28, Amtrak reservations are required, and Metrolink Monthly Passes will not be accepted. The Rail 2 Rail program will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

To help keep Metrolink staff members and riders safe and healthy, masks are required at stations and on trains. And physical distancing should be practiced by staying at least 6 feet apart from each other.

For more information about Metrolink, visit metrolinktrains.com.

–