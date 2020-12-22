Lancaster, Palmdale announce closures for Christmas and New Year’s holidays

LANCASTER – All city of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas. Limited staff will be available for in-person services from Dec. 28-30, and city offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s. City offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 4. The city of Lancaster is encouraging residents to access online services at www.cityoflancasterca.org.

Palmdale city offices closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1

The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, as part of a cost saving unpaid furlough. City offices will reopen for regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

During the furlough, public works crews will be working through the furlough to handle any emergencies that may arise. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas. To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338. Issues may also be reported online at www.CityofPalmdale.org.

Maintenance functions such as street sweeping and park maintenance will continue during the furlough. In the event of emergencies, residents may call the city’s emergency number at 661-267-5338 and staff will respond. The city’s furlough does not affect local Los Angeles County Sheriff’s or Fire services.

The Palmdale City Library is open for pick up and phone services only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be closed to those services Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1. The Library will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m., for phone and pick-up services. Online services will be available during the closure at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) will be closed during the furlough but will hold regular food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants must be in line by 3:30 p.m.

The Palmdale Transportation Center will remain open providing Metrolink and Greyhound service on its regular schedule, except on the federally recognized observance of Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, when the facility will be open on a Sunday schedule.

Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will close Thursday, Dec. 24, and will resume senior food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Staff will be available to take phone calls for food services Dec. 28 through 31. During the furlough, a modified box lunch schedule at Legacy Commons will take place as follows:

Dec. 22: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration for seniors at 11 a.m.

Dec. 22: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution 1 to 4 p.m.

Dec. 24: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration at 11 a.m.

Dec. 24: NO Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution

Dec. 29: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration at 11 a.m.

Dec. 29: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution 1 to 4 p.m.

Dec. 31: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration for seniors at 11 a.m.

Dec. 31: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution 1 to 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: SCV Boxed Lunch program with prior registration at 11 a.m.

Jan. 5: Legacy Commons Supplemental Grocery Food Distribution 1 to 4 pm

Call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904 for more information.

The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will be closed during the furlough. It will reopen Saturday, Jan. 9, and begin its regular hours: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and COVID-19 permitting.

New or renewal business licenses may be paid through Palmdale’s Business Support Center (BSC), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, except for legal holidays (Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, when offices will be closed). The BSC may also be contacted by phone at 661-247-8384, or email at Palmdale@HdLGov.com. Business licenses may be paid online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by visiting https://Palmdale.HdLGov.com . The city of Palmdale has transitioned to a new system, and customers may need to contact the BSC for new account numbers and codes to pay online.

During the furlough, Parking and administrative citations may be paid online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations, 24 hours, 7 days a week. Citations may also be paid or disputed by phone by calling 866-420-2894, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the furlough, tow releases may be paid at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 750 East Avenue Q in Palmdale.

[Information via news released from the cites of Lancaster and Palmdale.]

–