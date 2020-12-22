Authorities ID man killed in AV crash

LLANO – Authorities have identified a motorist who was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision in Llano.

He was 31-year-old Adalberto Trujillo of Palmdale.

The fatal crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, on 170th Street East south of Avenue S, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Trujillo was driving a 2010 Honda Civic north on 170th Street East when the car hit a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was southbound on 170th Street East.

“Due to undetermined reasons … Trujillo allowed the 2010 Honda Civic, to veer the left into the opposing lane, directly into the path of (the) 2001 Chevy Silverado,” according to a CHP statement.

Trujillo was pronounced dead the scene. The driver of the Silverado was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the CHP reported.

Alcohol and drugs are “not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” according to the CHP.

