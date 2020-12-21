Week three winners announced in Shop Palmdale program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has selected the week three winners in the #TakeOutPalmdale and #ShopPalmdale contest designed to assist local businesses and encourage residents to shop local and support the community during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The winners are Kelly Virtue – $100 #ShopPalmdale Visa gift card, Annamaria Johnson – $25 restaurant gift card, Tiffany Stewart – $25 restaurant gift card, Kim Campbell – $25 restaurant gift card, Ali Fathee – $25 restaurant gift card, and Laura Cox – $25 restaurant gift card. The restaurant gift cards were from Trio Coffee House, Medrano’s Mexican Restaurant, Firehouse Subs and Thai Gardens.

There is one more week to go in the contest, which will end on Dec. 23. Participants are encouraged to post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeOutPalmdale. Posted and hashtagged photos will be entered to win a $25 local restaurant gift card. Additionally, participants that post a photo of themselves shopping or ordering form their favorite Palmdale business on social media with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale will be eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card.

“This is just one of many programs that the City has implemented to help our business community and it’s especially important now with the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Between this contest and our other programs, we’re currently on track to award more than $950 thousand dollars in grants that have helped over 100 small businesses.”

“It’s encouraging to see so many of our residents supporting our local businesses and restaurants while having an opportunity to win prizes,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our City Council and City staff know how important it is to keep tax dollars local to help us support our small businesses during this crisis.”

For more information, contact the Economic Development division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

