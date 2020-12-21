Three arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – Three motorists were arrested for driving under the influence at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, to to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on Avenue R at Janus Drive, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Other results of the checkpoint are as follows:

Twelve drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Five vehicles were towed.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. “As the state continues to work to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling.”

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

