Temporary changes to green waste collection services in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Due to staffing changes, green waste collections will occur every other week in Palmdale beginning the week of Dec. 21 and going through the week of Jan. 11, according to an announcement from the city of Palmdale and Waste Management of Antelope Valley.

Regular trash and recyclable collections will not change.

The collection schedule for the next four weeks will be as follows:

— Week of Dec. 21: Trash and recyclables will be collected. There will be no green waste collection. Residents with Friday collections will have their collection day on Saturday in observance of Christmas Day.

— Week of Dec. 28: Trash, recyclables, and green waste will be collected. Residents with Friday collections will have their collection day on Saturday in observance of New Year’s Day.

— Week of Jan. 4: Trash and recyclables will be collected. There will be no green waste collection.

— Week of Jan. 11: Trash, recyclables, and green waste will be collected.

“This is a temporary change to ensure we continue to provide critical trash collection service to our Palmdale customers,” said Sandra Pursley, Regional Manager for Waste Management. “All other services will continue as scheduled.”

“We ask for your patience as we make temporary adjustments to your collection schedule,” said Palmdale City Manager, JJ Murphy. “Please download the Recycle Coach app or go to our website to keep up to date with your collection schedule and to receive updates on any changes.”

Residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach app through their Apple or Google app store or to go to https://cityofpalmdale.org/173/Environmental-Technology to get up to date information or reminders about their collection schedule.

For more information, call Palmdale’s Environmental & Technology Division at 661-267-5300 or email at envirotech@cityofpalmdale.org, or contact Waste Management at 661-947-7197 with any questions or concerns.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–