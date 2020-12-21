LLANO – A crash in the northern Antelope Valley community of Llano Monday left one person dead and two others injured.
The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, near the intersection of East 170th Street and East Avenue S, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One person died at the scene, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. Firefighters took two other people to a hospital with injuries of unspecified severity.
East Avenue S between 165th and 170th streets was blocked to traffic for the investigation, Kravig said. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and further information was not immediately available.
–
3 comments for "One killed in crash in northern Antelope Valley"
Beecee says
Just one more unfortunate covid death…
Anne says
Llano is NOT northern Antelope Valley! It’s southeastern AV. Wow, just wow!
Cindy Linx says
Is there anyway you can make the corona information more understandable. How many cases are currently in Palmdale. Are our ICU beds full? Each day can’t you post these numbers?