Help Lancaster detectives ID assault suspects from October

LANCASTER – If you recognize this couple then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

They are wanted for assault, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“We have shared this bulletin previously, but we are still in need of help identifying these individuals. We know they are not great pictures, but the male is wanted for allegedly assaulting a victim inside a local business back in October 2020. He was accompanied by the woman in the picture,” the news release states.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective DeLaCruz at 661-948-8466.