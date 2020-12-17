Two arrested in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – A traffic stop Tuesday evening led to the arrest of two suspects in a Palmdale shooting, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, when a Palmdale sheriff’s station deputy on patrol near Courson Park heard several gunshots and saw a white sedan speeding away from the area, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Officers stopped the vehicle for code violations and to investigate the possible involvement in the shooting, according to the news release.

“Assisting deputies discovered a male adult suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg by the park near the 1000 block of East Avenue Q-12,” the news release states.

Detectives from the Operation Safe Streets (OSS) gang unit responded to the scene and continued investigating the incident. Several witnesses were located and provided information identifying the occupants in the vehicle as the suspects in the shooting, according to the news release.

An OSS K-9 unit specializing in gun detection responded to the scene and found the firearm used in the shooting, sheriff’s officials said.

“The shooting investigation culminated with the arrest of the two individuals from the traffic stop for assault with a deadly weapon,” according to the sheriff’s news release.

The suspects’ names were not immediately released.

–