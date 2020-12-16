Los Angeles County receives $6.4 million from feds for veteran housing

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it has awarded about $6.4 million to Los Angeles County to pay for 500 housing vouchers for military veterans.

The 2020 Los Angeles County Homeless Count found that 2,918 veterans were homeless. Vets struggle to maintain housing due to disabilities, substance abuse issues, mental illness and a limited supply of affordable supportive housing, among other factors, the Los Angeles County Development Authority stated.

LACDA said it is making efforts to secure stable housing and pair it with supportive services, such as health management, personal and financial counseling, and employment services.

“We are grateful to HUD for this additional allocation and for helping us address the continuing need,” said Emilio Salas, the LACDA acting executive director. “Especially during this uncertain time, we are glad to help 500 more veterans find a safe, affordable home.”

The LACDA partners with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Greater Los Angeles to administer a housing voucher program, which is designed to improve each veterans’ physical and mental health, enhance their ability to remain stably housed, and integrate in their local community. The VAMC screens applicants for program eligibility and service needs and refers clients to the LACDA for rental assistance. Homeless veterans can contact the VAMC to determine eligibility by calling 310-478-3711.

