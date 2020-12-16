Lancaster woman among four killed in fiery crash near Arvin

ARVIN – Authorities Wednesday identified three of the four people killed Dec. 8 in a fiery crash on Highway 99 involving a BMW that was involved in a police chase earlier that night.

The passengers in the BMW were identified as 21-year-old Nicole Mechelle Price of Lancaster and 19-year-old Daniel Marquez of Wildomar; and the vehicle’s driver was identified as 20-year-old Daylin Mannery of Mesa, Ariz., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The three young adults and a fourth passenger died at the scene around 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 8, after the BMW they were riding in “left the roadway and collided with a concrete drain and caught fire” on northbound SR-99 at Herring Road Overcrossing, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol told KGET TV Bakersfield that the Arvin Police Department was chasing the BMW earlier in the night when they lost track of the car and called off the pursuit. The CHP then found the car engulfed in flames around 1 a.m.

The Arvin Police Department confirmed that officers were pursuing the BMW because the occupants inside were suspected of committing multiple burglaries in the Arvin area.