Antelope Valley Hospital administering COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital’s frontline workers were given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 16, officials announced. The hospital’s Chief of Staff, Pramod Kadambi, M.D., was the first to receive the vaccine.

“Our primary goal is to protect our staff, and making the COVID vaccine accessible was essential,” said AVH CEO Edward Mirzabegian. “Having our medical leadership pave the way to demonstrate the safety and importance of the vaccine was significant.”

Antelope Valley Hospital received a limited quantity of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be administering the vaccine to hospital staff first.

The vaccine will be administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Staff working in areas with direct patient contact and/or high-risk exposure will be given priority to receive the vaccine, including environmental services which includes custodial staff.

The hospital will coordinate with the various departments in order to avoid large groups and to maintain social distancing. Additional information will be released to the public when more vaccine becomes available, hospital officials said.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

