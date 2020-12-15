PALMDALE – A woman found dead Monday morning outside a crashed vehicle on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway has been identified as 20-year-old Veronica Garcia of Palmdale, authorities said.
Garcia’s body was discovered by a Caltrans cleanup crew around 9:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, near an overturned 2017 Infiniti Q50 on the southbound 14 Freeway, near Vista Point, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
CHP investigators believe Garcia was driving the Infiniti southbound on the 14 Freeway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, overturned and landed on its roof down an embankment, ejecting her from the car.
“The use of alcohol and/or drugs as a factor in this collision is still under investigation, pending a toxicology report,” the CHP report states.
Authorities are seeking witnesses to this crash, and are encouraging anyone with information to call Officer C. Borne at Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.
5 comments for "Palmdale woman killed in crash on 14 Freeway"
Crossroads says
No texting driving and speeding is the major factor in most cases ….all of a sudden everyone is an angelic driver most people on highway 14 speed with no regards to others so shut your mouth and take responsibility for your actions
Beecee says
RIP young lady
Muneca says
Yeah people always assuming and putting in there 2 cents if you don’t have facts and weren’t the person involved or at the scene keep your mouth closed unless your sending condolences or prayers thank you RiP Vero ❤️❤️
Jaden says
Maybe you shouldn’t judge people you know nothing about, thats rude and ignorant
Veered says
Probably intoxicated.