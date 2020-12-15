Palmdale woman killed in crash on 14 Freeway

PALMDALE – A woman found dead Monday morning outside a crashed vehicle on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway has been identified as 20-year-old Veronica Garcia of Palmdale, authorities said.

Garcia’s body was discovered by a Caltrans cleanup crew around 9:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, near an overturned 2017 Infiniti Q50 on the southbound 14 Freeway, near Vista Point, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

CHP investigators believe Garcia was driving the Infiniti southbound on the 14 Freeway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, overturned and landed on its roof down an embankment, ejecting her from the car.

“The use of alcohol and/or drugs as a factor in this collision is still under investigation, pending a toxicology report,” the CHP report states.

Authorities are seeking witnesses to this crash, and are encouraging anyone with information to call Officer C. Borne at Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.