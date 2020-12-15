Help Lancaster detectives ID assault suspect

LANCASTER – If you recognize this woman, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

She is wanted for assault.

“She is wanted for allegedly assaulting numerous people with her car,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

The suspect appears to have red hair and tattoos on her upper right arm, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Roberts at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

