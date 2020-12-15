Food pantry and warm clothing distribution at AVC

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley College’s Marauder Market will be distributing one pre-filled bag of fruits and vegetables to students in need this Thursday, Dec. 17.

Line up starts at 9:30 a.m. and distribution will begin at 10 a.m. in AVC’s Parking Lot 13, located at Avenue J-8 and 30th Street West in Lancaster.

Students in need of warm clothing this season are also encouraged to come by the food distribution event, where organizers will be distributing donated used warm clothing, as well.

Students may also drop off Financial Aid documents during the event. Simply let an employee know that you have Financial Aid documents to drop-off.

For more information, contact Antelope Valley College at 661-722-6300.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley College.]

–