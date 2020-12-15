America’s Job Center to hold virtual recruitment event

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a virtual recruitment event this Friday for a financial consulting firm hiring for positions in Palmdale.

Available positions include call center administrator, marketing representative, and financial sales consultant.

The recruitment event will be held on Friday Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. Interested persons must register on Eventbrite at https://financial_consulting.eventbrite.com by Dec. 17.

Qualified candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov. For more information, contact Lidia Gaxiola at 661-917-2968.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. The TTY phone number is 661-951-1695 in Lancaster and 661-208 4484 in Palmdale. Staff should be contacted 72 hours in advance.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–