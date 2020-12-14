Palmdale Regional Medical Center earns Grade ‘B’ for Patient Safety

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center has been awarded a ‘B’ grade in the Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.

The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading patient safety experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. The Score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to protect themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay. View Palmdale Regional’s full grade details here.

“Quality and safety for our patients, physicians and staff are always top priorities,” said Richard Allen, CEO, Palmdale Regional Medical Center. “Leapfrog ratings reflect the effort we put into those goals. We once again came within reach of an ‘A’ and will continue to increase our efforts for that achievement, because we don’t want to ever settle for anything less. We’re grateful for this program that allows us to be transparent to the community about our progress and we’ll continue to work toward the highest possible standard of safety.”

Developed under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, the Hospital Safety Score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single A, B, C, D, or F score, representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. The Hospital Safety Score is transparent, offering a full analysis of the data and methodology used in determining grades on the website. Patients can also review their hospital’s past safety performance alongside its current grade on the Hospital Safety Score site, allowing them to determine which local hospitals have the best track record in patient safety and which have demonstrated consistent improvement.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

