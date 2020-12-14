Palmdale Council meeting closed to public attendance; participation encouraged via e-comments and Zoom

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m., at the Council Chamber will be closed to in-person attendance as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, and resulting orders and direction from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/94173444683?pwd=RlBpdlg1MDVyckRrd21pclhSanRZdz09 or by dialing in at 669/900-9128, webinar ID: 941 7344 4683, passcode: 150263

Verbal comments must be limited to three minutes.

Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. Meeting are also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org.The agenda may be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings.

“The safety and well-being of employees and the public remain the City’s top priority,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

