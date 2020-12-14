Driver killed in wrong-way crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 27-year-old man died Sunday morning after he drove his pickup against oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle and a semi-truck in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 3:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, on Pearblossom Highway near 65th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate… a 1997 Chevy S-10 driven by the 27-year-old male was traveling westbound on Pearblossom Highway in the #1 eastbound lane, against oncoming traffic. A female adult driver [that] was traveling eastbound in the #1 lane observed the vehicle driving in her lane toward her and swerved to avoid the collision. However, the two vehicles collided, causing the Chevy S-10 to be pushed into the westbound lanes of Pearblossom Highway,” the news release states.

The Chevy S-10 then collided with a semi-truck that was traveling westbound on Pearblossom Highway, and the Chevy’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Authorities did not say what, if any, injuries were sustained by the other two drivers. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale Station’s traffic department at 661-272-2400.

–