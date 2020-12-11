Palmdale City Library offers take home holiday activity bags from

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will give away holiday activity gift bags geared for kids and teens on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to stop by the front door of the Library to pick up a gift bag and enjoy the holiday lights, music, and photo opportunities. Supplies are limited.

“The holidays are here, and we want to celebrate with our community in a safe way,” said Youth Librarian Jacqueline Seekamp. “We’re giving out bags of Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and Christmas fun that include treats and activities to do at home.”

Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–