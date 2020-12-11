AV Fair announces board appointments

LANCASTER – The AV Fair & Event Center Joint Powers Authority has reappointed Gus Camacho, Gary Van Dam and Newton Chelette to the Antelope Valley Fair Association’s Board of Directors. All three re-appointments will serve four-year terms commencing Dec. 31.

“The reappointment of these three individuals ensures continuity and maintains strong leadership of the AVFA Board of Directors, which are vital assets as we continue to navigate these challenging times, while planning for an exciting future of this beloved venue and all it brings to our community,” said JPA Board President Marvin Crist.

The three re-appointments round out the 11 member AVFA Board of Directors.

Camacho has served on the AVFA Board since 2015 and has made considerable contributions as La Feria, La Plaza and Motor Sports chair/member. His extensive business acumen in financial management, and deep fair industry knowledge is a significant benefit to the AVFA Board.

Van Dam has served on the AVFA Board for five years. Van Dam’s wide ranging agricultural and business expertise has been and will continue to be instrumental in shaping the future of the AVFA Board.

Chelette brings decades of executive experience in education and community strategy to the AVFA Board. He has served on the AVFA Board for the past seven years. Chelette’s vast skills, background, and expertise will continue to bring invaluable insights to AVFA Board vision and development strategies.

“I congratulate Mr. Van Dam, Mr. Camacho and Mr. Chelette on their re-appointments. They have been a pleasure to work with and I look forward to the valuable and ongoing contributions they will continue to make to the AVFA Board of Directors,” said Drew Mercy, AVFA Board President.

[Information via news release from AV Fair & Event Center.]

–