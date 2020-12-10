Week two winners announced in “Shop Palmdale” program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has selected the week two winners in the #TakeOutPalmdale and #ShopPalmdale contest designed to assist local businesses and encourage residents to shop local and support the community during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Week two’s winners are Laura Jolls – $100 #ShopPalmdale Visa Gift Card; Alice J. Smith – $25 Baracoa Cuban Restaurant; Joel Art Designs – $25 Meechy’s Cheesecakes Restaurant; Tannya Leyva – $25 Lemon Leaf at the Club; Vladimir Gomez – $25 Lemon Leaf at the Club; and Janice Van Mourik – $25 La Palma Mexican Grill.

The contest continues through Dec. 23 and drawings take place each week. Participants are encouraged to post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeOutPalmdale. Posted and hashtagged photos will be entered to win a $25 local restaurant gift card. Additionally, participants that post a photo of themselves shopping or ordering form their favorite Palmdale business on social media with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale will be eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card.

“This is just one of many programs that the city has implemented to help our business community and it’s especially important now with the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Between this contest and our other programs, we’re currently on track to award more than $950 thousand dollars in grants that have helped over 100 small businesses.”

“It’s encouraging to see so many of our residents supporting our local businesses and restaurants while having an opportunity to win prizes,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our City Council and City staff know how important it is to keep tax dollars local to help us support our small businesses during this crisis.”

For more information, contact the Economic Development division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

